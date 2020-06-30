Holly Ridge Happenings

If your going to put someone down, put them down on your prayer list.

I have a choice each and every day of my life. I choose to feel blessed. I choose to to feel grateful. I choose to be excited. I choose to be thankful. I choose to be happy. I choose to smile and thank God for this beautiful blessing called Life. Accept what is, let go of what was and have faith in what will be. God know’s what He’s doing.

Thanks. I got a call from Lou T. Townsend to tell me about Linda and William’s 50th wedding anniversary and she could not believe I already had it. But thank you anyway. Just a call makes the difference.

Stopping by last week was Monty Hogg from West Monroe. Same ole Monty, like me and mine, just a few years older. Was so good to see him.

Here on Saturday was John and Karen Driscall from Monroe. John is the son of Aline Driscall and the late Felson Driscall who resided on the McKnight road many years ago. They said Aline was still doing good. They had been around to the cemeteries where family, (aunts and uncles) were buried.

Here is a new trend for you “Lost souls matter,” because if you don’t get right with God, you’ll live eternity in hell.

Happy Birthday this week to: Mitchel Stokes and Cindy Martinez on July 3rd, Jean Silk, A.C. Hewitt, Laura Graham, Elizabeth Sharplin on July 4th, Cassie Livingston, Jonathan Williams on July 5th, Geneva Williams, Tonya Vaugh Bagby, Finn Nix on July 6th, Kelsey Toney on July 8th, May these celebrate many more happy ones.

Anniversary wishes to: William and Linda Cade (50) years on July 4th, Linda said no celebrating, Ha! Alvin and Cindy Bell on July 7th. I wish for these many more happy years together!

May God Bless you all, Have a great week. Do be safe.

Remember: Worry weighs a person down, and encouraging words cheers a person up.