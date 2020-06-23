Holly Ridge Happenings

If I can’t be wise, let me be kind. If I can’t give my time, let me show love. If I can’t give money, let me show kindness. If I can’t change the world, let me show love and inspire others. May others see you, God through me. There is no perfect life, no perfect job, no perfect childhood, no perfect marriage and no perfect set of people who will always do what we expect them to do. What we have is a PERFECT GOD who is able to lead us through this imperfect life with unfailing strength, incomparable wisdom and infinite LOVE.

Remove not the ancient landmark, which they fathers have set. Proverbs 22:28

Stopping by on Monday was Gracie Reed Pryor from Monroe. Just a country raised girl here in our community. She had been up the road to visit her sister, Janice and Houey Green. She is always in a hurry, she is never idol, Ha!

Dan and Carol Little were here on Thursday from West Monroe. They were concerned about our class reunion, but we are still talking about it. It is sorta left up to how the virus goes.

Richard Freeland enjoyed having his daughter, Jada, and grands, Molle and Brooks spend the night with him on Saturday. They now live in Bossier City.

I saw a sad little girl this morning, Vanessa had been on a two week vacation and had to go.

Got a call from “Ole Granny,” Mary Russell. She had gone to her sister;s Barbara McCormick, for coffee time with Aiden, Carter, Kennedy and Leah Grace. They loved it!

Last night, Sunday, I’m so blessed. Ladon and Roxie Lowery brought my supper, Grilled steak, pork chops, potato, green salad, etc. I’m so blessed. Ha! Monday as I’m writing this article, more food, one of my favorites, liver, rice and gravy, peas and corn bread. Thanks to Angie Hewitt, She knows I love it.

Faith is like radar that sees through the fog. The reality of things at a distance that the humane eye cannot see.

Happy Birthday these week to: Carly Cade, Barry Blanton on June 25th, Lee Corbett. Josh Absher, Katie Lagerdyk on June 26th, Tommy (Duke) Jones, Spece and Mac Elkins on June 27th, Mrs. Martial Handy on June 28th, Iris Mayberry on June 29th, Brooke Vaughn, Bobby Hales, Justin Dove, Mamie Miller, Chuck Miller on June 30th, Drew Clack, Kelsey Moore, Madeline and Katherine Lucas on July 1st, May all of these have many, many more.

Anniversary wishes to: Connie and Robert O’Neal on June 27th, Barbara and Richard Blaylock on July 1st. May these share many more happy years together!

Have a great week and thanks to all who spent money to the cemetery, if you have loved ones in this cemetery and have not given. Shame on you.

Remember: My past is the reason that I presently know that I don’t want a future without God.