Holly Ridge Happenings

I’m no longer looking for “the signs of the times.” I’m listening for the “sound of the trumpet.”

The problem is Sin, not skin. The answer is Grace, not race. Jesus died for all. Our nation needs Jesus

Six important Guidelines for life. When you are alone, mind your thoughts. When you are with friends, mind your tongue, When you are angry, mind your temper. When you are with a group, mind your behavior. When you are in trouble, mind your emotions. When God starts blessing you, mind your ego.

Here for a visit last week with Stella Absher was her little girl, Regina Lipscomb from Texas. While here, she visited several people including me. Enjoyed her visit very much!

Here on Thursday was Randy Whitstine and Rick Whitstine from down Zackary, La. They are the sons of the late Alvin “Peanut” Whitstine. They were on their way up to visit with their aunt Peggy Jo Whitstine.

Had company on Monday, Wilford and Nancy King Foster from Jonesboro. It had been a while since I last saw them.

We were happy to see Butch and Charlene from Herbert choose our church, Bethel, for Sunday service.

Tanja enjoyed having her little granddaughter Aubree spend a couple of days here with her.

Happy Birthday this week to: Amanda Sternitky on June 18th, Emily Lynn Thompson on June 21st, Amy Ingram, Allayna Payles on June 22nd, Sharon Blaylock, Chris Tibbs, Sarah Thompson on also in June. I wish for these many more happy ones.

Anniversary wishes to: June and Buddy McCartney on June 20th. May they celebrate many more happy years together.

Have a great week! Thanks for all your comments.

Remember: Sometimes God lets you hit rock bottom so that you will discover He is the rock at the bottom.