Holly Ridge Happenings

You are holding a cup of coffee when someone comes along and bumps into you, making you spill your coffee everywhere.

Why did you spill the coffee? You spilled the coffee because there was coffee in your cup. Had there been tea in the cup, you would have spilled tea. The point is whatever is inside the cup, is what will spill out.

Therefore, when life comes along and shakes you (which will happen), whatever is inside you will come out. It’s easy to take it, until you get rattled. So, we have to ask ourselves, “Whats in my cup?”

When life gets tough, what spills out? Joy, gratefulness, peace and humility? Or does anger, bitterness, harsh words and reactions come out? You choose!

Today lets work towards filling our cups with gratitude, forgiveness, Joy, words of affirmation, kindness, gentleness and love for others.

I got a call late Sunday afternoon from a lady who said she found the “Ice Cream Store” at the mound visitor center. I told to come on I’d stay open until she got here. She was from Chester England, now lives in Tampa, Florida and her name was Sara Neave and was traveling coast to coast in her R.V., which had the United States map painted on the sides. She was traveling the (Dixie Overland Hwy -- U.S. 80). The visit was awesome and I gave them an ice cream cone. They ate and enjoyed, took all kinds of pictures of this ole place and left on their way.

Pasty Hall Mann and Elsie Hall Hart were here for a visit on Tuesday. They told us that Mrs. Myrtis Mann was now in Vivian Assisted Living in Vivian nearer to her daughter, Hilda.

Jeanne Thompson carried two of her grandchildren, Ahndi and Cooper to Grand Prairie, Texas to the new Epic Water Park. They had a great time at the inside water park.

Tanja Thompson celebrated her birthday with a hamburger grilling at the home of her daughters, Mara Browns in Monroe with her other children there also.

If you have driven down Julia Street in Rayville, you could not help but see God’s wonder in Mrs. Betty Jo Franklin’s beautiful yard of tulips and other blooms. Thanks for the beauty in your yard.

Nobody is too far gone that they are unable to receive God’s grace. NOBODY. God’s grace is BIGGER than all sin!

Happy Birthday this week to Sarah Miller, John Edge, Joey Payne on March 22nd, Erin Yates, Ashley Cheek (my little granddaughter in law) Donnie Swain on March 23rd, Amber Puckett on March 24th, Heather Stowe, Jessica Benevidas, Chelsea Stephens on March 25th, Gary Cater, Jimmy Phelly, Dennis Odom on March 26th, Brain Stanley on March 27th. May these have many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to Stella and Bud Absher on March 23rd, Paula and Donnie Hough on March 24th, Deline and Jamie Rawls on March 26th, Wendi and Todd McManus, Bonnie and Jimmy Dole Parker on March 28th. I wish these couples many more happy years together!

Spring is here! I’m ready for it. Have a great week. Please call and share your news. Don’t forget your cemetery donations!

Remember: Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own.