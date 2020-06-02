Holly Ridge Happenings

When people walk with God, the impossible becomes possible. Do you know what is essential? Jesus.

One thing we know for sure, is that we will all only have a limited number of days here on earth. So each day we can either find something to complain about or something to be grateful for. It’s really up to us.

I’m still thinking about the article in last week’s Beacon that Mrs Opal Jones put in about little Haley Long. It was so nice that the firemen and deputies did to make one little girl happy. Don’t forget to pray for her!

Jeanne and Cooper spent a couple of days out in Canton, Texas with her sister, Kellie Ryan. Jeanne did some “ole furniture” shopping while there.

Jamie and Roman Rawls spent several days here, but had to go home on Saturday. Deliane Rawls had ben here to finish tying down some “loose ends” for her grandmother.

Just a word to say that Mrs. Dorathy Johnson Inzer took her heavenly flight on May 24th, at her home in Vidas, Texas surrounded by her sweet family. Mrs. Dorathy was 93 years young and preceding her in death was her late husband, Eugene Inzer.

They still love their home in Holly Ridge.

Christianity will survive without America, but America will not survive with Christianity!

Happy Birthday this week to: Ashley Absher, Rita Mann, Megan and Morgan Hoggan June 5th, Joe Lively, Bobby McCovin, Larry Lockenby on June 6th, Dollie Dew, Grant Vaughn on June 7th, Vanesa Thompson, Little Elaina Bolster (1) year, Susan Goodman, Baily Hale, Judy Calloway on June 8th, Heath Dew, Drake Eppinette on June 9th, Alexa Adcox, Bobby Lockard on June 10th. May these celebrate many more happy ones.

Anniversary wishes to: George and Deborah Ogles, Billy and Linda Nix on June 6th, Heath and Leatha Dew on June 9th. May these celebrate many more happy years together!

Have a great but safe week. Please call with some news!

Remember: People waiting on God to heal the land when in reality God is waiting on the people to repent and turn from their wicked ways.