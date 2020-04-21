Holly Ridge Happenings

Love

It isn’t a fairytale or a storybook, and it doesn’t always come easy. Love is overcoming obstacles, facing challenges, fighting to be together, holding on and never letting go. It is a short word, easy to spell, difficult to define and impossible to live without. Love is work, but most of all Love is realizing that every hour, every minute and every second was worth it because you did it together.

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, It is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trust, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails. -- 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 .

Above all else, love each other deeply.

A thought: If people opened their bibles as often as they opened their mouths, this world would be a better place.

The article in last weeks was of to me and was written by Hershel Walker. If you would like to send me one to put in, I’ll sure to it. thanks.

People, our love and prayers and thanks go out to the farmers who raise everything we eat: food and milk, the cotton for our clothes. If it were not for them we would have zip (nothing).

So should you meet a farmer, thank Him.

To the doctors, nurses, first responders, thank you for your time, love and concern during these trying days, we thank you also.

Shannon Maxwell came by on Tuesday to visit me and tell me of the passing of his stepmom, Jan Maxwell. Our sympathy and prayers are with Donnie and the boys a this time. My relatives, Mike and Sharon Sistruck Torres from Bastrop, came for a most enjoyable visit on Friday.

Happy Birthday this week to: My little great-great niece Rianna Rawls on April 23rd, my nephew, Butch Stokes and Katherine Gilly on April 24th, Laura Lewis on April 25th, Scott Self, Allen Ray Best on Apirl 26th, Kasi McPherson, Colby Sanders, Jace Clack on April 27th, Amy W. Barton, On April 28th, Jordan Holley and Maranda Holley on April 29th. May these celebrate many more!

Anniversary wishes to: Jason and Laurie Nix on April 25th, Paul and Judy Blaylock and Dennis and Cindy Odom on april 26th, Bennie and Fannie Wynn (63) years on April 27th. I wish for these man more happy years together!

Have a great week! Please call and share. Don’t forget your donations of love to the Bethel and McKnight Cemetery fund.

Remember: The moment you start acting like life is a blessing, it starts feeling like one.