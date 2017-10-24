Holly Ridge Happenings

When Carving a Pumpkin Say this Prayer

Dear God,

As I open this pumpkin I pray that you help us all open up more to you.

As I clean out this pumpkin I pray that you clean us of our sins and forgive us.

As I cut eyes into this pumpkin I pray that you show us our work for you in the world.

As I cut a nose for this pumpkin I pray you remove our stubbornness.

As I cut ears into this pumpkin I pray that you help us hear your message into our heart.

As I cut a mouth into this pumpkin I pray that you help us share your love with others.

As I put a candle into this pumpkin I pray that more of your light comes into this world.

Amen!

Jeanne Thompson and granddaughter Ainsley traveled down to New Orleans on Saturday to attend the Bruno Mars Concert of which she had gotten the tickets as a gift last Christmas. They were still good, enjoyed the concert and other points of interest before returning home on Sunday.

A pleasant surprise this past week, a friend from way back when, Jim Donald from Rocky City, Wyoming and his son Jim, Jr Came here for a visit.

The only thing wrong that his wife, Jeannie was not able to make the trip. I sure did miss her and pray she is much better by now.

Gosh I think it’s the pits to get old. Ha!

Coming by on Tuesday from Rayville Guest House was Lillian Reems and her stand by, Cora Woods.

Yes, they come for ice cream and I did not have one scoop, but I’ve a box filled now.

Allen and Trish Thompson were pleased and enjoyed a visit for a couple of days from her niece Sherry Carter Henson and her son Ian from near Dallas, Texas.

Wednesday brought Hilda Clack and her neighbor, Jean Ivery from Tallulah over for a visit. They also went up to visit Clayden and Myrtis Clack. Stopped by the home place and headed back to Tallulah.

Happy Brithday this week to: Stanley Fortenbury on Ocotober 26th, Shelly Brock, Jordan Stanley, Garrett Mosley on October 27th, Sarah Kate Beritz on October 28th, Glenda Rawls, Ritchie Walker, Deloris Caston, Janet Cheeck, Britt Eubanks, Charles Felix Calloway on October 31st, Happy Halloween. I wish these many many more.

Anniversary wishes to Bambit and Scotty Check on October 28th. May they share more happy years together! Love you both.

Have a great week and do call and share.

Thanks for those who have given to our cemetery funds.

Remember: A ten year old little girl was asked by another classmate, “what is it like to be a Christian?” The girl replied, “Its’s like being a pumpkin. God picks you from the patch, brings you in and washes all the dirt off you.

The he cuts open the top and scoops out all the yucky stuff. He removed the seeds of doubt, hate, greed, and other stuff and then He carves you a new smiling face and puts His light inside of you to shine for all the world to see.”