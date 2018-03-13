Holly Ridge Happenings

Trust Him And He Will Show You

Trust in the Lord with all thine heart! This is a most important precept:

1. God is the Fountain of all good.

2. He has made his intelligent creatures dependent upon Himself.

3. He requires them to be conscious of what dependence.

4. He has promised to communicate what they need.

5. He commands them to believe His promise, and look for its fulfilment.

6. And to do this without doubt, fear, or distrust; with their whole heart.”

“Understanding is the reward of faith. Therefore seen not to understand that thou mayest believe, but believe, but believe that thou mayest understand.”

You may trust the Lord too little, but you can never trust Him to much.

Another good week for me, Becky Rawls, my niece called to tell me that Martha and John Jordan from West Monroe was over on Tuesday to visit his sister, Lillian Reems and also stopped by her room for a most welcome visit.

Got a surprise on Thursday when this lady come in looking for, Shirley Faye, well that as me and it was a very special school mate, Nancy Zeller from Colorado.

She was here to visit her sister, Edwina Dillard so they came to see me. Had the best hour or so visit. Hoping she will come back out before heading back home.

Also got a call from a classmate in Alabama, Bob Tatum called to see how I was doing these days. He keeps up with our Happenings on his computer. Always good to hear from a friend and I appreciate every call and visit.

Dan and Carol Little from West Monroe was here also. They are my faithful ones and I’m so proud of it. Dan is like me, he is getting older and it’s harder for him to get around, but he keeps going.

Alan and Trish Thompson have been faithful fans of the Rayville Hornets so they were in Lake Charles for the final win.

Congrats to the Hornets for bringing the number one trophy home to Rayville.

Cooper Thompson celebrated his tenth birthday on Saturday with a fish fry with all the trimmings over near Mer Rouge at the Kings Camp with his family. Cooper, Ben and Greg had caught the fish and that is what made is so special, but I think Cooper caught the most. Ha!

Thanks to you who have sent your donations to our cemeteries, if you haven’t please do!

Happy Birthday wishes this week to: Jeanette Chowns, Nic Nannihill on March 15th, My sister in law, Tanja Thompson and great niece, Lauren Thompson on March 26th, Kellie Wynn Ryan, Peyton Claire Thompson, Madeline Farmer on March 17, Teigen Thompson on March 18th, Stella McLemore, Garan Whittington on March 20th, Danielle Walker Hamm on March 21st. May these celebrate many more happy ones!

Anniversary wishes to: Kay and Mike Silk on March 17th. May this couple share many more happy years together!

Have a great week! Spring will soon be here, we hope. I’m ready for some warmer days. Ha! This ole women freezes.

Remember: It takes many good deeds to build a good reputation, and only one bad one to lose it!