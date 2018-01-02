Letter From A Friend

I just had to write to tell you how much I love you and care for you. Yesterday, I saw you walking and laughing with your friends. I hoped that soon you’d want Me to walk along with you, too. So, I painted you a sunset to close your day and whispered a cool breeze to refresh you. I waited you never called. I just kept on loving you. As I watched you fall asleep last night, I wanted so much to touch you. I spilled moonlight onto your face, trickling down your cheeks as so many tears have. You didn’t even think of me; I wanted so much to comfort you. The next day I exploded a brilliant sunrise into a glorious morning for you. But you woke up late and rushed off to work, you didn’t even notice. My sky became cloudy and My tears were the rain. I love you. Oh, If you’d only listen. I really love you. I try to say it in the quiet of the green meadow and in the blue sky. The wind whispers My love throughout the treetops and spills it into the vibrant colors of all the flowers. I shout it to you in the thunder of the great waterfalls and compose songs for the birds to sing for you. I warm you with the clothing of My sunshine and perfume the air with natures sweet scent. My love for you is deeper than any ocean and greater than any need in your heart. If you’d only realize how I care. My Dad sends His love. I want you to meet Him. He cares’ too. Fathers are just that way. So, Please call on Me soon. No matter how long it takes. I’ll wait, because I love you.

Your Friend,

Jesus.

I received a call last Thursday from a lady who now resides in Calhoun. Sue Matcalf called to say how much she enjoyed reading my Holly Ridge Happenings. I appreciate that, it makes it worth it if I can someway touch and have a new friend. Thanks Sue! Steve and Janice enjoyed having some of their children here for Christmas. Josh and Jenna Bolster, Stephan, Etan and Maxwell from Texarkana were here. Enjoyed seeing them at church.

Was so good to have Ralph and Janet back at Bethel on Sunday, it was their first since several weeks ago when he had his stroke. Was doing very well.

Kellie Wynn Ryan flew in to spend the holidays with Bennie and Tommie Wynn.

We had our Christmas Dinner on Christmas Eve at the Store. Those who shared it with me was, John, Vanessa, Greg and Jeanne, Louise Bennie, Fannie, Kellie, Ben, Emily, Ahndi, Cooper, Colton, Kelise, if I left someone out, I’m so sorry. Tyler, Ashley, Carter and Aiden come later to visit. Great day for me and mine.

The Stokes, Rawls and others enjoyed Christmas Eve Dinner at the home of Rene and Curtis Jackson. She sent me some gumbo and rum bread pudding, yum, yum.

Here on Sunday afternoon was Doug and Nellie Thompson from Monroe. Had a good visit with them and they were gonna have their big day on Tuesday.

Ralph Powell enjoyed his two boys, David from Las Vegas and Bennie from Dallas for the holiday weekend. We at the store enjoyed David taking time out to come by for a visit with us. We really enjoyed him.

Kelsie Cheek had been here for a few days with us. Saturday night, she and Tyler and family were at their Dads, Nolan and Patricia Cheeks to enjoy fellowship and finger foods and Subway. Had a great visit.

Happy Birthday this week to: Tony Stanley and Alice Ogles on December 28th, Laura on December 29th, Barbara Oliver, Megan Vines on December 30th, Matt Kennedy and my great niece Rechelle Rawls on December 31st, Tiger Hutchinson, Chuck Clack on January 1st, Charlotte Plackiates, Jim Fortenberry, Chevy Navaero on January 2nd, Tommie Higdon, Brad Rogers, on January 3rd. May these celebrate many more.

I suppose it was too cold for a wedding (that I know of) to put an anniversary in here. If you're celebrating one, may it be a happy one.