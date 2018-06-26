DHC earns five-star rating

In its April 2018 results, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Five-Star Quality Rating System recognized Delhi HomeCare with a five-star rating in both quality and patient satisfaction. According to the data, the Delhi in-home healthcare provider achieved the highest rating possible in both categories.

The ratings – issued quarterly – are highly sought after by in-home healthcare providers and recognized as a benchmark of excellence, a key differentiator, and indicator of overall quality in the in-home healthcare industry.

The star rating system was instituted by CMS as part of its Home Health Compare website to provide a tool for consumers to use when choosing a home health care provider. The system ranks providers in two categories: Quality of Patient Care and Patient Satisfaction.

Delhi HomeCare is part of LHC Group, a national provider of in-home healthcare services with over 30,000 employees operating more than 780 locations in 37 states.