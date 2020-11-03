DAR holds October meeting

Boeuf River Chapter, NSDAR, met Oct. 26 in the Richland Parish Library in Rayville.

Hostess was Mary Grantham Griffin with delicious refreshments before the meeting opened. Regent Mary Griffin opened with the DAR Ritual.

Jamie Harrell read the minutes for Feb. 20. Minutes were approved as read. Dora Heath reported the balance of $26.55 with the last check included. Dues are due now.

Wreaths Across America is our yearly project.

The National Remembrance Day is 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at the Northeast Veterans Cemetery.

Dora read a thank you not from Carlette and David Cooper for the memorial to the cross for their son, Thad Cooper.

The Nov. 19 meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Richland Parish Library. The guest will be State Regent Charlotte White who will be asking for help with the State Regent Project, the Badin Rogue house circa 1770. It is an example of French Colonial Architecture.

Dora Heath will investigate making new books.

All business covered, the meeting adjourned.