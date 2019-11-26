Crew Lake United Methodist Women meet

The United Christian Methodist Women of Crew Lake Methodist Church met Nov. 14 for their Thanksgiving meal.

Lillian Whiten led in prayer and blessing. Then the meal of turkey,dressing, ham and all the trimmings was served.

The husbands were invited. Those attending were Mikey Whitten, Bill Brown, Greg Pickens and Laynnn Word. The ladies present were Dianne Williams, Frances Goodson, Margie Ross, Angie Pickens, Connie Word, Lilliam Whitten, Brenda Duffey, Sue Duffy, Melva Gilbert, Joan Brown, Rachel Stephenson, and Emma Jo Sullivan.

Emma Jo Sullivan gave a short devotional about what we should be thankful for and read scripture from Psalms.

Next was secretary report and treasure report. Then business pertaining to Christmas. The members will exchange gifts with each other.

If there are children in need at Christmas, United Christian Methodist Women will help them in their community.

They also will do something for elderly or lonely and sick people in the church.

The group will have Socks for Seniors from the church to take to the nursing home.

The next meeting will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at the church.

The meeting was adjourned with prayer by Lillian Whitten.

Each member carried home a little bag with a circle of lotion in it. The lotion was made by Angie Pickens.

The members of the group would like to thank her for remembering them in such a nice way.