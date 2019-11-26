Boeuf River, NSDAR learns about history

Bouf River Chapter, NSDAR, met November 18, 2019 in the Richland Parish Library with Mary Pruitt as hostess.

Memembers enjoyed delicious refreshments and a social time before the program. Regent Mary Griffin called the meeting to order. Program Chairman Jody Waller introduced Carolyn Calloway, American History Teacher at Riverfield Academy. Emphasis on American History is one of our aims. Carolyn had been teaching for approximately 20 years.

As we know our history is really important, expeciall to the young generation. The Chapter presented her a book and a certificate to honor her. We all should value and remember our past and the heroes of our country. Through the years we have studied and respected men of the past and their strength for the great issues and they established.

This year we are learning about some of the great women patriots and their combined plans that help make this great country: Jane Adams 1860, Susan B. Anthony, Angela Munsan, an immigration Judge to mention a few.

Also Gayle Waller gave an interesting study on Margaret Cockran Corbin. She was considered a hero at the American Revolution. Her live inspired courage and resilience that served her well at that time Corbin was a great example then and now. She was hailed as taking a large part in the War for Liberty. Lady of Honor was her title.

A brief summary on the early history of Louisiana was read. Baton Rouge was an important location at this time and also the Pentagon Barracks are one of the historical landmarks from that time.

A business session followed the program. Kay Sharbono read the President General message. Minutes were read, the treasurer’s report was given. The Wreath Across America donations was stated. Also one of our members, Jan Marie Hales Stickland, is philanthropy chairman in the Junior Monroe Garden Club and noted they did a herb garden at the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Home. The veterans can enjoy this and use the herbs.

A new DAR Chapter in Louisiana, the Cane River Chapter, has been organized. The oldest DAR Chapter in the state, Spirit of 76, is in New Orleans, which began in 1895. There are 41 chapters in Louisiana. Many facts of interest were presented in this meeting.

The December meeting will be in the Richland Parish Library.