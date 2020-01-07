Tensas proves to be tough opponent for Hornets

The first phase of the three-part basketball season (pre-district, district, post-district) ends with the Ouachita Don Redden Classic.

Thus far the Rayville High School Hornets are 9-4 on the season with two losses each to triple A Bossier City and Wossman of Monroe.

The Hornets, if anything, are inconsistent this year with a big win over triple-A perennial power Peabody of Alexandria and letting one almost get away against Carroll of Monroe. After leading 34-21 at the half, the Hornets scored only four points in the third period and the Bulldogs got within two with 3:16 left to play and were at the line to shoot two free throws and missed them both.

At 3:02 Jalon Qualls hit a three to give the Hornets some breathing room and they went on to win 48-41.

And talk about almost letting one get away… at Tensas Monday night the Hornets were leading by 22 at half 56-34 and in complete control, right? Wrong!

With :13 left to play they were within one point at 85-84 and were at the line to shoot two. Missed them both.

With a little less than five seconds to play Damerion Williams hit one of two for an 86-84 lead with :04 left M. Hoared let fly from NBA range where he had already hit three in the fourth quarter for the win. It was short but a Panther got the rebound and was likewise short for the tie. Rayville won 86-84.

LaBrandon Butler led the way with 26 points with five of six free throws. Jalon Qualls and Damerion Williams had 16 each. Zyquarius Cowart had 11 and Kashie Natt nine.

Tyler Bess had a three while Derrick Dawson and Jay Pleasant had two each and Camron Smith added one.

District play began Jan. 7 at Delhi Charter.