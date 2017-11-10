Riverfield wins homecoming victory, 42-7

For the past two years, a homecoming victory has slipped through the hands of the Riverfield Academy Raiders, but not this year.

The Raiders put a sound whooping on the Glenbrook Apaches this past Friday night to celebrate a 42-7 victory on their homecoming night.

Shutting out the Apaches by six points in the first quarter and then by 30 points in the second quarter, the Raiders pretty much had the victory sealed as they went into halftime with a 36-0 lead. In the fast moving second half (as the clock was in the continuous run mode), the third quarter was scoreless while the fourth quarter brought one more Raider touchdown and the only Apache touchdown of the night.

Highlights of the game included a first-quarter, three-yard touchdown run by Zach Carnegie. Carnegie added touchdown runs of one yards, 20 yards and 25 yard in the second quarter. Garrett Brakefield also had a second quarter touchdown run of 39 yards early in the quarter. The Raiders scored two points on three of their PATs. Twice witht he pass and one time with the run. The Raiders completed their scoring the night as late in the fourth quarter, Nicholas Heath carried the ball across the goal like on a 12-yard run.

The Raiders rushed for 401 yards and passed for 22 yards, giving them a total of 423 yards of offense on the night. Zach Carnegie was the leading rusher in the game. Carnegie had 205 yards on 14 carries and scored four touchdowns. Garrett Brakefield had 76 yards and five carries with one touchdown. Nicholas Heath had 46 yards and six carries and scored one touchdown. Hutson Brakefield had 40 yards on four carries and Cole Garrett added 34 yards on four carries.

In the passing game, Garrett Brakefield was three for four for 22 yards. Brakefield connected twice with Zach Rockett and once with John Michael Whatley.

The Raider defense once again did its job well. The defense has been outstanding this year and seems to get better each week. Great job also by the offensive line, a group that sometimes doesn’t get the credit they deserve in these write ups.

Halftime activities included the presentation of the homecoming court. All of the maids on the court represented Riverfield and their classes very well. Congratulations to Kara Grace Trishler, the 2017 homecoming queen. Also at halftime, members of the 1977 and 1991 state championship teams were recognized. Several members of the two teams were present at the game Friday night.

The Raiders will take to the road tomorrow night as they will travel to Homer to take on the Claiborne Academy Rebels. This will be the last road trip of the 2017 regular scheduled season.

Hey, Raider fans, see ya tomorrow night at Claiborne Academy. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.