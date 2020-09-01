Riverfield Raiders take win against Cougars

The Riverfield Academy Raiders were in Raymond, Miss., two Friday’s nights ago to play the Central Hinds Cougars.

The game technically speaking was their first home game of the year, but due to COVID-19 restrictions it had to be played out on the visitors field.

The location of the contest didn’t seem to matter too much to the Raiders, though, as they hit the field and began to dominate the game early on. By half time, the Raiders had a commanding lead of 26-0.

First half scoring included three rushing touchdowns, two by Hudson Brakefield and one by Trent Ginn. The other first half score came on a passing play where Ginn connected with Alex McHenry good for a 23-year touchdown.

It was much the same as the second half began. The Cougars did have a couple of high points in the game, but the Raider defense tightened down and kept them scoreless until late in the fourth quarter when they broke loose on an 88-yard run.

A third quarter scoring threat by the Cougars was shut down as Raider defensive back Addison Shelton picked off a Cougar pass deep in Raider territory. Shelton ran the ball 20 yards before being brought down.

Second half scoring for the Raiders included two more rushing touchdowns. Early in the third quarter, Brakefield broke loose with a 59-yard touchdown run and early in the fourth quarter Ginn ran the ball in from 14 yards out.

Offensively, the Raiders had good numbers on the night. In the rushing game, they totaled 337 yards while in the passing game they had 165 for a total of 502 yards.

Leading the rushing attack was Hudson Brakefield who had 173 yards on 17 carries. Trent Ginn carried 16 times for 154 yards. Brett Whorton carried twice for five yards and Alex McHenry had five yards on three runs.

In the passing game, Ginn was 10 for 22. He connected with Kayden Giesbrecht twice for 43 yards, Ty Skeldon once for 13 yards, Colton Williams five times for 64 yards and Alex McHenry three times for 50 yards.

The final score of the ballgame was Riverfield 39, Central Hinds 7.