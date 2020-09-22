Riverfield Raiders stand at 4-1 at mid season

The Riverfield Raiders posted another win this past Friday night as they battled the St. Aloysius Flashes in Vicksburg.

The win puts the Raiders at 4-1 in a season that just as everything else in 2020 has been different.

The Raiders basically dominated the game that ended in a 44-9 victory for them. They tabbed up 372 yards of offense on the night and all of it was with the rushing attack. They scored seven touchdowns in the contest but were successful with only one PAT (a two pointer) to give them their 44 points. The Flashes gained their nine points on a second quarter field goal and a late fourth quarter touchdown.

Raider rushing stats for the game included Hudson Brakefield rushing for 245 yards on 20 carries. Brakefield scored three touchdowns. Brakefield also ran the ball in on the successful two-point PAT.

Trent Ginn rushed for 97 yards on 16 carries. Ginn scored two touch downs. He also had one 56-yard touchdown run called back due to a penalty. Ginn had two punt returns for a total of 74 yards.

Britt Whorton carred the ball once and added 10 yards to the total. Colton Williams scored a Raider touchdown on a three-yard run. Addision Shelton carried the ball four times for 17 yards, scoring one touchdown on a one-yard run. The Raiders gained 12 first downs in the game.

Once again, penalties were a factor as the Raiders were penalized seven times for 80 yards.

The Raiders didn’t pass the ball but three times in the contest. There were no completions, but there was an interception which was the only turnover the Raiders had in the game.

Defensively, the Raiders played good solid football, holding St. Al to 67 yards of offense all night. Ty Skeldon intercepted a St. Al pass for the Raiders.

The Raiders have some tough contests coming up in the second half of their regular season. Of the five games left to play, three of them will be on the road.

They will be in action tomorrow night as they match up against Cathedral in Natchez. The game is slated for a 7 p.m. opening kick off.