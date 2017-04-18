Riverfield Raiders split series 1-2 with Mavericks

In last week’s district action, the Riverfield Academy Raiders went 1-2 in the three-game series against the Manchester Mavericks.

The Raiders traveled to Yazoo City on April 11 where they lost game one by a score of 9-4. Games two and three were a double header played at Riverfield on April 13.

The Raiders played their best game of the series in game two, winning by a score of 5-2. Tristan Middleton was the winning pitcher. Middleton pitched all seven innings.

The Mavericks scored their two runs of the game in the first inning. After that, good, solid defensive playing by the Raiders held the Mavericks off for the rest of the game.

The Raiders scored their five runs of the game on hits by Garrett Brakefield, Spencer Daniel, Cayden Martin, Tristan Middleton, Jackson Shelton and Nick Moore.

Game three started with an explosive first inning with both teams scoring four runs. After that, the Raiders kind of went cold. The Mavericks went on to score runs in the third through sixth innings to give them a 14-4 sixth inning victory.

This week series will be the final series of regular district play.

It will also be the toughest series for the Raiders thus far as they will be facing the Central Hinds Cougars who are number one in the district standings and are still undefeated in district action.

Game one of the series was played at 6:30 p.m. April 18 at Central Hinds and games two and three will be a double header played at Riverfield Academy beginning at 4:30 p.m. April 21.