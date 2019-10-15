Riverfield Raiders clinch district title

The Riverfield Raiders traveled to Brookhaven, Ms.last Friday night to do battle with the Brookhaven Cougars.

A lot was riding on the game for the Raiders. When the final horn sounded the Raiders came out on top 20-7. The win put the Raiders at 8-0 on the season and clinched the MAIS district 4-4A title for them. With only two games remaining in the regular season the Raiders should get a high seed in the upcoming playoffs possibly the number one seed.

Friday’s game was intense and a tough battle. The Raiders scored first with 4:19 left in the first quarter. A 14 play drive ended with a 13 yard touchdown run by Hudson Brakefield which gave the Raiders a 6-0 advantage. The Raiders however missed a two pointer. PAT. Through the game penalties hindered the Raiders. Two high yardage runs were called back because of a penalty. Also one touc down run was negated due to a penalty.

The Cougars struck about midway through the second quarter. A 13 yard passing play got them into the end zone. A 1pt. PAT put them ahead of the Raiders 7-6 which was the score when the first half ended. For the first time since game two ( Tri- County) the Raiders went into halftime trailing their opponent.

Although it was only a 1point deficit it was enough to bring the Raiders out of halftime with a strong determination to take control of the game. As head coach Boyd Cole spoke to his team in the halftime his comments included this statement: “ You know what to do so everyone just go out there and do your job. “

The second half was a fight but the Raiders dug deep, took heart,and did their job. The defense held the cougars out of the end zone the rest of the night. The offense scored twice in the second half. Once with 7:58 left in the third quarter on a 10 yard run by Braxton Shelton. The PAT failed but the Raiders were back in the lead 12-7. Then in the fourth quarter the Raiders scored for the final time of the night. With 5:28 left on the clock Nicholas Heath scored on a 13 yard run. Hudson Brakefield added two on the PAT which brought the score to 20-7 in favor of the Raiders.

The leading rusher in the game was Garrett Brakefield with 178 yards, Nicholas Heath had 84, Hudson Brakefield had 76, Brett Whorten had 23, and Braxton Shelton had 19. In the passing game Garrett Brakefield was two for seven with 44 yards. Ty Skeldon was 1for one with36 yards. Defensive highlights included the Raiders getting possession of the ball on 5 Cougar turnovers.

Ty Skeldon intercepted twice and recovered one fumble. Alex Allen and Ryan Albritton each had one interception.

This week I would like to mention a group of Raiders that do a tremendous work just doing their job. They take hits and licks each week each week to keep the raiders moving forward. The offensive line includes: Samuel Hoychick, Noah Greer, Hayden Wisenor, Reed Wilson, and Kaiden Krishna. Tight ends include Bailyn Sorensen, Ryan Albritton, and Jackson Shelton. Your work on the field is greatly appreciated.

The Raiders will be in action at home tomorrow night as they host Canton Academy.

Hey Raider fans come on out to Joe Meeks Field for some great Riverfield Raider football action. Kick off is 7 p.m.