Riverfield Raiders cinch MAIS district title

The Riverfield Raiders were in action at home this past Thursday night as they hosted the Brookhaven Academy Cougars.

The weather was wet due to the beginning stages of Hurricane Delta. A steady drizzle of rain throughout the game couldn’t dampen the spirit of the Raiders, however, as they were glad to be playing at home. This was only the second game the Raiders have played on Joe Meeks Field all season.

The Raiders went to work quickly and scored twice in the first quarter. A five-yard run by Hudson Brakefield and one-point PAT by Evan Bickford put the Raiders up 7-0 at mid-quarter.

In the closing minutes of the quarter, the Raiders scored again. This time on a 43-yard passing play. Trent Ginn completed to Bailyn Sorensen. The PAT failed but the quarter ended with the Raiders leading 13-0.

The second quarter had wound down to three and a half minutes left when some significant scoring took place. The Raiders scored on a six-yard-run by Brett Whorton. Brakefield rain the ball in for a two-point PAT and the lead was increased to 21-0. With just 1:25 left on the clock, the Cougars struck on a 42-yard passing play and cut the Raider lead to 21-7.

The Cougars then attempted an on side kick which resulted in the Raiders getting possession of the ball on the 50-yard line. They began moving the ball downfield and with just 37 second left in the quarter, Brakefield scored on a 15-yard run. The PAT failed, but the Raiders took a 20-point lead into the half, 27-7.

The Raiders came out in the third quarter and outscored the Cougars 12-0. One touchdown score came in the opening seconds of the quarter as Trent Ginn ran 65 yards for the score.

In the closing seconds of the quarter, Brakefield ran one in from 20 yards out.

In the fourth quarter with three minutes of game off the clock, the Raiders scored their final touchdown of the night, a six-yard run by Hudson Brakefield. The Cougars went on to score one more touchdown, but it was too little, too late.

Final score on the game was Riverfield 46, Brookhaven 13. The win cinched the MAIS District 4-4A championship for the Raiders.

Offensive stats for the Raiders included 537 total yards, 415 rushing and 122 passing. The Raiders turned the ball over one time.

In the rushing game, Ginn led the way with 202 yards on 15 carries. Right behind him was Brakefield with 175 yards on 28 carries. Whorton added 32 on five carries. Neal David Sullivan added six on three carries.

In the passing game, Ginn was seven for nine and 122 yards. Ginn completed passes to Ty Skeldon, Brier Williamson, Cooper Eldridge, Bailyn Sorensen and Brett Whorton. Defensively, the Raiders held Brookhaven to 262 total yards of offense and forced two Cougar turnovers.

The Raiders have just two more game on the regular schedule.

Another big game will be this Friday night against Canton Academy. The game will take place in Canton, Miss., beginning at 7 p.m.