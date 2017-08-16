Riverfield kicks off football season at jamboree

It’s hard to believe it but it’s that time of year again. Time for some Riverfield Raider football.

The Riverfield Academy Varsity Raiders officially kicked off their season this past Saturday as the partcipated in the MAIS Jamb at the Grove at JPS Stadium on the ULM campus in Monroe. Twelve MAIS teams were represented at the jamboree with games beginning at 1 p.m.

Raider head coach Boyd Cole was the organizer of the event and many Rayville businesses came on board as sponsores. many thanks to all who worked to make the Jamb at the Grove 2017 successful.

The varsity Raiders played two 12-minute contests in the Jamb and came away 1-1.

In the first game, the Raiders squared off against the Prairie View Academy Spartans. Both the Spartans and the Raiders turned the ball over twice on fumbles early in the contest. The Spartans scored on a 60-yard run about midway through the game. They added a two on the PAT to go ahead 8-0.

The Raiders struck back on their next possession. Rushing by Nicholas Heath, Zach Carnegie and Cole Garrett plus a pass completion from Garrett Brakefield to Travis Rawls moved the ball 63 yards to the Spartan two yard line. Garrett took the ball in from two yards out to complete the five-yard scoring drive. The Raiders failed, however, on a two-point conversion and trailed PVA 8-6 when time ran out on the contest.

In their second jamboree matchup, the Raiders face the Union Christian Academy Lions. The Lions struck early twice, scoring on their first two possessions. Failed PAT on both touchdowns gave the Lions an early 12-0 lead.

The Raiders struck back hard, however. Zach Carnegie’s 53-yard run on the next Raider possession set up a six yard touchdown run by Cole Garrett. Garrett then ran the ball in for a two-point PAT and the Lions lead was cut to 12-8.

A 13-yard touchdown run by Garrett Brakefield on the next Raider possession put the Raiders in command by a score of 14-12. Two points were added on the PAT when Braxton Shlton completed a pass to Kyle Bolton, bringing the score to 16-12.

A series of penalties plagued the Lions on their next possession, pushing them deep into into their own territory. With little time left in the game, the Raiders added two more points to their score with a safety, bringing the final score to 18-12 in favor of the Raiders.

The 2017 Raiders team consists of 11 seniors, five juniors, 13 sophomores and 10 freshmen. The team is coached by head coach Boyd Cole. Cole is assisted by Kyle Stracener, Trey McLeland, March Simmons and Lucas Crockett.

The Raiders will play their first home game of the season Aug. 18 atainst the Bayou Academy Colts.

Coach Cole had this comments on Monday morning concerning the Jamb at the Grove and Friday’s upcoming game:

“The Jamb at the Grove was a great success. Twelve MAIS schools were able to showcase their skills at JPS Field at ULM on Aug. 12. The Raiders were 1-1 in the jamboree. We lost to PVA 8-6 and defeated UCA 18-12. This week, we open the 2017 season at home against Bayou Academy. Since I have been at Riverfield, we have not defeated Bayou. Our team has been working extremely hard this preseason and I hope everyone comes out to watch the Raiders defeat Bayou on Friday night.”

Hey, Raider fans, it’s that time. Come on out to Joe Meeks Field as the 2017 Raiders match up against the Bayou Colts. Kick off is at 7 p.m.