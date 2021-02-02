Riverfield JV Lady Raiders take district championship

When it comes to focus and commitment, the Riverfield JV Lady Raiders have proven they have both this season.

With a 32-20 win over Clinton Christian Academy on Saturday, the Lady Raiders clinched the title of MAIS District 3A Champions.

Contributing to the scoreboard were ninth graders Taylor Herrington and Ella Worsley with 9 points each and eighth graders Lily Grace Sullivan with 7 points, Hannah Adams with 4 points and Jordy Crocket with 3 points.

Lily Grace Sullivan led the team with 12 rebounds and Macy Lee Hale had 9 rebounds and one block. This game wrapped up a phenomenal season for the team, giving them an overall record of 21-2.

To say this team has made a turn-around would be a huge understatement. Led by Coach Joey Antley and assistant coach Donna Eldridge, the girls have steadily gained skills, confidence and pride over the last few years. Coach Antley saw potential in this group of young ladies that had not been recognized before.

In 2019 this team experienced an extremely difficult season with only one win and 19 losses. After a great deal of work throughout that entire year, the Lady Raiders improved their record greatly to 9-13 in 2020. Before the 2021 season even began, team goals were set to win at least 20 games (which had never been done before) and to claim the district title... and that’s exactly what they did.

Anyone who watched this season unfold will tell you that this team has a great number of talented girls who have the grit and drive to succeed. With the teamwork foundation in place, and many years left to play together, the future is bright for this group of Lady Raiders.

Members of the JV Lady Raiders championship team are Evie Eldridge, Mary Mulhern, Lily Hoychick, Meri Hobbs Wren, Taylor Herrington, Jordan Neilsen, Brooke Raburn, Emma O’Neal, Claire Williams, Maddie Fryer, Meg Bruyninckx, Ella Worsley, Marissa Peacock, Allie Holley, Jordy Crockett, Macy Lee Hale, Lily Grace Sullivan, Tori Barnett and Mallory Jo Bennett.