Riverfield ends regular season undefeated

In a Thursday night match-up the Riverfield Raiders traveled to Clinton, Miss., to play the Clinton Christian Warriors.

It was the final game of the regular season for the Raiders and they took the victory by a score of 56-8. The win gave the Raiders a perfect 10-0 season.

The first quarter started out a little slow for the Raiders and they trailed the Warriors 8-0 for about three minutes of the quarter. However with just nine seconds left in the quarter while on defense Riverfield’s Jackson Shelton picked up a Warrior fumble and took it 76 yards for the first Raider touchdown of the night. Nicholas Heath ran in a two point PAT and the first quarter ended in an 8-8 tie.

The second quarter belonged to the Raiders all the way. They dominated the time of possession and scored four touchdowns. The touchdowns included a 42 yard run by Nicholas Heath, a 49 yard run by Hudson Brakefield, and a 23 yard run by Heath. The fourth touchdown of the quarter came while the punt return unit was in place.

A blocked punt was picked by Jackson Shelton and ran 12 yards for another Raider touchdown. The Raiders took a 40-8 lead into halftime.

In a fast moving second half the Raiders scored once in the third quarter and once in the fourth quarter.

Both second half touchdowns were scored by freshman Brett Whorten. He scored the third quarter touchdown on a 14 yard run and the fourth quarter touchdown on a 71 yard run. The Raiders were 100% on the PAT’s in the game. 7 two point conversions accounted for 14 of their total 56 points.

The Raiders gained 376 total yards of offense. Of that only 15 yards were gained passing 361 yards were gained by rushing. The leading rusher in the game was Hudson Brakefield with 126 yards. Nicholas Heath had 91, Brett Whorten had 90, Garrett Brakefield had 44, and Colton Williams had 11. Braxton Shelton was 3 for 5 in the passing game.

Some defensive highlights included 2 pass interceptions,one by Ty Skeldon one by Alex Allen there were three fumble recoveries. One by Jackson Shelton, one by Drew Garrett and one by Bailyn Sorensen.

The Raiders ended up as the number one seed in the MAIS class 4A playoffs. Due to being number one they will have a bye in the first round.

The Raiders are preparing for their first playoff game in round two of the playoffs next Friday night. They will play the winner of the Clinton Christian vs. Columbia game which will take place tomorrow night. The second round game will be played at Riverfield next Friday night.

So all you Raider fans get a week of rest and then come on out to Joe Meeks Field on Nov 8 for some great Riverfield Raider football playoff action. Kick off is 7 p.m.