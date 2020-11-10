Riverfield cross country ends successful season

Tue, 11/10/2020 - 2:21pm
Jimmy Pelley

The Riverfield Academy cross country team recently completed its season by participating in the Louisiana State Games Cross Country Competition in Sterlington.

The junior varsity girls competed individually in the meet and Zoe Cooper placed fifth in her division.

The season began in late August and the girls junior varsity team competed in five different meets where they placed first twice and second twice. 

Also the Riverfield Academy Cross Country team competed in the MAIS overall meet Oct. 20 at Choctaw Trails in Clinton, Miss. Running individually in all the meets were varsity team members Linda Carol Nielson and Kyle Holcomb.

