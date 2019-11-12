Riverfield Academy wins quarter finals, 38-26

After a week off, the Riverfield Raiders took the field last Friday night in the MAIS class 4A Quarter Final playoffs.

The Raiders came out on top in the match up defeating the Columbia Academy Cougars from Columbia, Miss., by a score of 38-26.

The first half seemed pretty evenly matched between the two teams. Columbia scored first early in the game with just a minute and a half gone off the clock to go ahead of the Raiders 8-0. The Raiders evened the score with 4:30 left in the first quarter on a four-yard touchdown run by Hudson Brakefield. Brakefield then added two on the PAT, bringing the score to 8-8.

Late in the second quarter, a pass interception by Garrett Brakefield set up a six-play scoring drive that ended with Garrett Brakefield completing a touchdown pass to Kayden Geisbrecht for 22 yards. Hudson Brakefield added two on the PAT and the Raiders went ahead for the first time all night by a score of 16-8.

The cougars however, with just 1:30 left in the half quickly and explosively moved the ball 83 yards to score a touchdown. They failed on the PAT. The half ended with the Raiders in the lead by two, 16-14.

A scoreless third quarter ended with the Raiders in possession of the ball.

With just a minute and half gone off the fourth quarter clock, the Raiders struck again on a four-yard run by Hudson Brakefield. Brakefield added two on a PAT and the Raider lead was increased to 24-14.

The Cougars retaliated with a touchdown of their own with 4:42 left in the game. They failed on the PAT but pulled within four points of the Raiders 24-20 but that was as close as they would get.

With 1:46 left in the game, the Raiders struck again, this time on a six-yard run by Hudson Brakefield with Nicholas Heath adding two on the PAT. Then with the game clock at 1:22 and Columbia in possession of the ball, Riverfield’s Ryan Albritton intercepted and ran the ball 35 yards for a Pick Six. The PAT failed but the score was now 38-20.

The Cougars went on to score one more touchdown to bring the score to the MAIS quarter final showdown to Riverfield 38 and Columbia 26.

Leading rushers in the game were Hudson Brakefield and Nicholas Heath. Brakefield had 139 yards, Heath tallied out at 117.

The Raiders will be in semi final action at home tomorrow night. They will face Lee Academy from Clarksdale, Miss.

Lee comes into the contest with 8-3 record. The Raiders are 11-0. It should be a great match up.

Hey Raider fans come on out to Joe Meek’s field tomorrow night for some great Riverfield Raider playoff football action.

Kick off is at 7 p.m.