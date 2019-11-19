Riverfield Academy Raiders to play for state title

The Riverfield Raiders advanced to the state championship game this past Friday night, defeating the Lee Academy Colts by a score of 16-14 in the semi-final round.

The Raiders were behind 14-8 going into the half. The third quarter was scoreless. The fourth quarter was winding down quickly when the Raiders scored the winning touchdown. Combined with a two-point PAT, it brought the score to 16-14 in favor of the Raiders with just 1:39 left in the game. The Colts fought back, but where not able to make anything happen. With less than a minute left in the game, the Raiders took back possession of the ball. They ran out the clock by kneeling twice.

The game was a great display of grit and determination by the entire team, both offense and defense. It earned the Raiders the right to play for the 2019 MAIS 4A title.

This year’s team has made it to the state championship game with an undefeated (12-0) record. There is a lot of excitement on campus over this season and being in the championship game. Riverfield’s last state title was in 1991 Before that, it was in 1977. The 77 team won in an undefeated season also. The only other season where the Raiders were in the state title games was 2011. That year, the team was state runner up.

Everyone on campus and all alumni are behind this 2019 team, believing in a victory at Jackson Academy in Jackson. The Raiders will play the Tri County Rebels from Flora, Miss.

That’s right, Raiders fans, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. in Jackson, Miss., on the field of Jackson Academy. Be there.