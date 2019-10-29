Richland teams preparing for Friday night football

The Rayville Hornets had the week off last Friday night.

This week the Hornets are preparing to travel to Tallulah to take on the Madison Parish High School Jaguars in a district game.

The Hornets come into the match at 2-5 overall and 2-2 in district play while the Jaguars are 1-7 overall and 1-4 in district.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Tallulah.

General Trass 50, Delhi Charter 13

General Trass topped Delhi Charter School 50-13 last Friday night.

The loss drops Delhi Charter to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in district play.

This week they will hit the road, traveling to Ferriday to take on the Trojans in a district game. Ferriday comes into the game at 7-1 overall and 5-0 in district play. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Ferriday 56, Mangham 6

The Ferriday Trojans ran past the Mangham Dragons for a 58-6 victory last Friday night.

The Trojans took control in the first quarter with 20 unanswered points and kept the pressure on all night with 16 points each in the second and third quarters while holding Mangham scoreless.

The Dragons got on the board with six points in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans also scored six points to end the game at 58-6.

The Dragons are now 6-2 overall and 3-1 in District play as they prepare to face the Vidalia Vikings this Friday night. The Vikings are 2-6 overall and 1-3 in district.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Oak Grove 28, Delhi 0

The Oak Grove Tigers shut out the Delhi Bears 28-0 this week.

The Tigers earned all their points in the first quarter and the rest of the game remained scoreless.

The loss drops the Bears to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in district play.

This Friday night, the Bears will host The Tensas Parish High School Panthers in a district game. The Panthers come into the game at 0-8 overall and 0-5 in district play. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.