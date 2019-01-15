Richland players named all district

A number of Richland Parish players were named to the Class 2A all district teams.

Bradley Cleary of Mangham and Demarcus Clark of Rayville were named as defensive linemen.

Derrick Dawson of Rayville, James Thomas of Delhi Charter and Zach Williamson of Mangham were named as linebackers.

Tyler Haynes of Rayville and J.T. Smith of Mangham were named as defensive backs.

Nick Gee of Rayville was named as defensive flex, Cam Wilmore of Mangham was named as return specialist and Chase Franklin of Delhi Charter was named as punter.