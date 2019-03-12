Richland players named to 2A all district teams

Richland Parish players make up the bulk of this year’s 2-2A All District Basketball teams.

Named to the boy’s first team were MVP Mylik Wilson, Jamarkus Wilson and Jamichael Wilson of Rayville and Marcellus Greer of Delhi Charter.

Second team members include J.T. Smith of Mangham and J’Quan Polly of Delhi Charter.

Honorable mentions went to Kashie Natt and Jalon Qualls of Rayville, Ladarius Houston, Traveon Houston, Cameron McDaniel and Tony Percy of DCS and Kevin Harrison, Ladarius Robinson, Sadiq Webb and Desmond Young of Mangham.

Rayville High School’s Damon West was named coach of the year.

Heading up the girls’ first team were MVP Jalexis Kelly and T’Keira Fuller of Rayville and T’aira Haynes and Bro’Derica Hicks of Mangham.

Second team members included Janiya Colving of Mangham and Destiny Hargrove of Delhi Charter School.

Honorable mentions went to Mykia Wilson and Amari West of Rayville, Zykera Webb and Raci Dallas of Mangham and Rejene Polly and Jaiya Offord of DCS.

Jokeirra Sneed of Rayville was named coach of the year.