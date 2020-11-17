Richland Parish football teams ready for this week's games

The Rayville Hornets scored a 30-8 victory over the Madison Jaguars in District 2-2A play last Friday night.

This week, the Hornets will take on the General Trass Panthers of Lake Providence Nov. 20.

Rayville comes into the district match with 3-3 season record. The Panthers are coming into the game at with a 4-2 record after their 54-6 district win over Delhi.

That loss set the Delhi Bears back to 1-4 in district and 0-3 overall as they prepare to host St. Frederick this Thursday night. St. Frederick is coming into the game at 3-2 over all and 2-2 in district.

Meanwhile, the Mangham Dragons are still undefeated as they prepare to travel to Tallulah to take on the Madison Jaguars in a district match Friday night.

The Jaguars are 3-4 as they prepare for their match against Mangham. The Dragons enter the 2A District 2 match with a 6-0 record.

In their last match, Mangham ran past Vidalia 59-0 in district play.

Also this week, the Delhi Charter School Gators will travel to Vidalia to take on the Vikings in a district game.

The Delhi Charter School Gators come into the match at 0-5 while the Vikings are 1-5.