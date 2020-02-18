RHS teams win two each as playoffs approach

Lady Hornets only lose one in district

As expected the Rayville High School Hornet Girls with two final wins went through district with only one loss which they covered with a vengeance in a rematch.

They took care of General Trass in Rayville 60-15 as Jalexis Kelly went on a tear scoring 28 points. Amari West dropped in 11, Tamayah Miller added six as Samiyah Smith and Lane Wood contributed four each, Briyonnah Hendrix scored three and Jalecia Miller and Ashanti Hunter got two each. You may have noticed the Lady Hornets take turns being high scorer. That’s because that had just soon make an assist as to score.

That left Vidalia at their place whom we had beaten by 18 on January 21. So, no problem right? Wrong.

Whether it was the easy game the night before or playing in Vidalia there was a difference. Half way through the fist quarter they had us 1-8.

We tied it up 8-8 and then went ahead13-11 to end the quarter. But still, the Vikings would not go away and they took a 27-26 lead with 4:10 left in the half. During that run they did not make a field goal but were 12 for 12 in free throws.

At 3:39 in the third quarter Jalecia Miller hit a basket and converted the free throw to give the Lady Hornets a 29-27 lead that they never relinquished. They went on to win 80-49.

Amari West with three three’s scored 24, Samiyah Smith with two three’s hit 19. Jalexis Kelly canned 15, Zykera Webb contributed 13, Jalecia Miller four, Wood 3, and Lathiana Kelly two.

The Lady Hornets had to forfeit some games because of confused paperwork on one of the players. So they dropped in power ranking from 7 to 11. This cost them the possibility of a second round home game.

They will meet #22 seed D’Arbonne Woods Charter Feb. 20. Come on out. This may be the last home game of the season.

Game time tentatively set at 6 p.m. and admission $8.

Hornets heading to first playoff game

Two more “mercy’ (at half-time) driven clocks with century-breaking scores.

At home we took care of General Trass 105-35. On the road Vidalia went down 117-31.

Not much to say about these games except who scored what.

In the first game Kashie Natt six; Damerion Williams nine, Jalon Qualls 18, Aquarius Cowart 18 (all three’s) , LaBrandon Butler 10, Derrick Dawson four, Demarqus Dixon six (two three’s), Tyler Bess six, Cameron Smith five, Devon Ellis five and Jay Pleasant 13.

Scoring in the second will remain a mystery as I lost the score sheets.

I can tell you this. Late in the fourth quarter with the score with score 106-28 Jay Pleasant crammed one of his patented dunks for a score.

Immediately there was a Hornet steal deep in Hornet territory. There was Jay at mid-court as he took the pass. No one between him and the goal. He had just dunked one.

That was when time almost stopped. It seemed in slow motion as you could see him thinking. Gotta top the last dump. As he got halfway to the basket around the free throw line, he made a daring pass to himself off the backboard. Baam!!! He grasped the ball and had a rama-dama dunk, sis boon-baa!!.

It was show-time in Vidalia on a Friday night. Sorry you missed it.

Don’t miss the first playoff game here in Rayville. Opponent will be announced next week.