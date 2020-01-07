RHS girls win with ease

Unlike the boys, whose game with Tensas ended in high drama, the Rayville girls basketball team took care of their game with ease after we (the wife and I) got there.

We were a little late (toward the end of the first quarter) arriving on the scene and they needed us, leading only 28-25.

But as soon as we got our coke and popcorn and settled in, they went on a consecutive 13-point spree to close out the half 50-30. No drama there as they went on to win 83-52. It was probably not as easy as it appears, as the Panthers were quite competitive despite the difference in the score.

Amari West and Jalexis Kelly led the way, scoring one more point together than the whole Panther team, 31 and 22 respectively. Jalena Miller added 11 while Samiyah Smith dropped in five and Ashanti Hunter and Tamaya Miller had four each. Micaha William and Mykala Jones added three each.

The pre-district phase of the schedule is over. By the time you read this, we will have played Delhi Charter there and the boys will have competed in the Don Redden Classic. We will look at that activity next week.

Bastrop (non-district) will play here Jan. 9 and district foe Mangham here on Jan. 10.