RHS girls post amazing win

The Rayville High School girls may have pulled off a feat equal to the boys’ 46-point first-quarter scoring when they beat Ferriday 67-31 in Rayville last Tuesday night.

You see, the Ferriday Trojans have this pair of twin towers that keep the ball in the clouds out of reach of the Lady Hornets. In Ferriday, they played smoothly and flawlessly with one stationed around the free throw line and the other near the goal. Their guards would deliver the ball to the first one who would relay with a lob out of reach of the Lady Hornets to the other who would score.

After an 8-8 effort, our girls were never in the game, trailing 11-18 at the quarter and 20-29 at half. They went on to lose 47-62 for their only district loss this season.

So this confident juggernaut came to town. But, inexplicably, the Ferriday coach only started one of the towers. But never mind, it appeared she knew what she was doing. The Lady Trojans led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Hornets continued to battle even after the second tower came in and helped Ferriday build a quick six-point lead at 8-14. Amazingly, the Hornets went on a 7-0 run after Amari West grabbed a rebound and put it in as she was fouled. She hit the free-throw to give the Lady Hornets the lead at 15-14.

However, the towers went to work and quickly made it a five-point lead at 17-22. But the Hornets hung in and at :54 left in the half, Lane Wood from her three-point corner, took the ball and deftly drove in among the land of giants and laid it up and in and was fouled. After she made the free throw, Jalexis Kelly drained a three at the buzzer to give the Lady Hornets a hard-to-believe 23-22 lead at half.

This may have been too much for the Lady Trojans. They managed to get a 26-27 lead at 5:41 in the third, but after that their hearts and legs were not in it. Of course, the five three’s Rayville hit in the third quarter may have had something to do with it as Kelly hit three and Samiyah Smith and Zykera Webb one each. Lane Wood added one in the fourth.

Scoring: Alexis Kelly 25, Samiyah Smith 11, Lane Wood eight, Amari West seven, Zykera Webb and Jalecia Miller six each and Lathiana Kelly four.

Last Friday the Lady Hornets traveled to Tallulah to take on pesky Madison. Early on in Rayville the Hornets eked out about a 10-point win but not easily. So we expected them to be tougher at home and they were. They led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter. Maybe the lady Hornets were having a hangover from that amazing win over Ferriday. They reached down deep to lead 21-18 at half. But it wasn’t easy. But the Lady Hornets kept battling and I think the home team got a little discouraged a the onslaught of the Hornets. Rayville went on to win 44-30.

Scoring: Amari West 19, Zykera Webb with three three’s had 14, Samaya Smith six, Lane Wood a three-pointer and Jalacio Miller two.

With the win over Ferriday, they took over the #7 power ranking and will likely remain there as they are expected to defeat General Trass and Vidalia again.

The first playoff game will be in Rayville.