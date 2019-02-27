RHS boys make final approach to championships

The Rayville High School Hornets had their biggest output of the year in the first round game of the state playoffs against the Mangham Dragons 128-50.

They kept it interesting with showtime passes with 360 and alley oop dunks. And we got a good look at next year’s team as they played as much or more than the starters.

As evidence of that Demarien Williams shared high point honors with Mylik Wilson and Kashie Natt with 21. JaMicheal Wilson had 18, JaMarkus Wilson 12, De’ern Brown 10, Labranden Butler eight, Zyquarious Cowart seven, Jason Qualls five and Jay Pleasant three.

JT Smith led Mangham with 15, followed by Dezmond Young, Donnell Washington and Ladarrius Robinson who all had six. K. Pleasant and K. Harrison had four each.

Rayville beat Doyle Tuesday night 122-69 in the second round. They will play Welsh the #8 seed Friday night in the quarter-final game here in Rayville.

There is one more game left before the Hornets go to the dome in Lake Charles. Make plans now to attend.