Rayville marks two wins

Delhi Charter came to town and gave the Rayville High School Hornets some much needed competition.

Usually a powder puff, the Hornets won by sixteen in Delhi earlier this year. However, it was noted then that they were stronger this year. At one point the Hornets led only 21-18

So the Gators came into Rayville on the Jan. 28 thinking they could play with Rayville. Sure enough the Hornets led only 36-30 at half-time.

Though the home team built a nineteen point lead with 6:07 left in the game they still couldn’t put them away.

With 3:28 left the barrage started with three threes in 12 unanswered points, it was 73-68 with 2:02 left. The Hornets then took control and built the lead to 12 before winning only 81-65.

Fortunately the Hornets have a short memory and went down to Mangham and flexed their muscle in a 106-47 win.

Results of the Bastrop and Ferriday games were not available at press time.

Next action is at Madison on Feb. 7. General Trass is the last home game on Feb. 14.