Rayville boys remain undefeated

For every good basketball team there are three phases to a basketball season.

They are pre-district, district and post district or the playoffs. The Rayville High School Hornets are a good team, if not a great team, as evidenced by their pre-district sterling accomplishments.

They have won three of the biggest northeast tournaments starting with Rayville’s The Big E Classic. Then they won with relative ease the West Monroe Invitational and Ouachita’s Don Redding Classic. In between these tournaments they have played some other tough games and scrimmages and are presently undefeated at about 22-0 depending how you rate the scrimmages.

And oh, they have won two district games by blowouts and that is likely to be the story for the rest of the district games. This should be the second year in a row that they have no competition in district.

At the moment they are subjectively rated (by people who do that sort of thing) as the number two team in the state in all classes. This appears the only hurdle they have to clear in order to finish the season undefeated. They play number one later this month in the Hall of Fame Game in Baton Rouge.

Meanwhile we will recap the tournaments they’ve played in, as well as the remaining district games. You may want to get out and watch this well-oiled machine spin its magic.

The next home game is Jan. 13 versus Mangham. Junior varsity boys begin at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity girls and then the varsity boys.