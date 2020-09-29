Raiders cross country team ahead at mid-season

Nine students at Riverfield have found the passion for running and are participating in MAIS cross country.

Two varsity runners include Kyle Holcomb and Linda Carol Nielsen. There are seven J.V. girls running. They are Allie Holley, Sydney Clack, Jordan Nielsen, Zoe Cooper, Carlyle Shelton, Lyndy Sullivan and Joy Anna Prine.

The J.V. girls team has done well in three meets that were held in September, placing second at Natchez on Aug. 29, third at Benton on Sept. 15 and first place at Canton on Sept. 21.

The runners will be in action at three different meets in October which will include a MAIS overall meet.

Their next action will be a meet at Duncan Park in Natchez, hosted by Cathedral School on Oct. 5.