Raiders advance to MAIS-4A championships

The Riverfield Raiders won the semifinal round of the MAIS-4A playoffs by defeating the Winston Academy Patriots this past Friday night.

The win advances the Raiders to the 4A State Championship game which will be played at 3 p.m. this Friday at Jackson Academy.

In Friday’s match up, the Raiders came out and once again didn’t waste anytime in dominating the game. First quarter scoring came on two big runs by Trent Ginn. With 5:05 left on the clock, Ginn broke lose on an 86 yard run. The PAT failed but the Raiders were up 6-0. Winston retaliated and went ahead for the first and only time throughout the whole game, by a score of 7-6. Shortly after, Ginn broke lose again this time on a 64 yard run. Hudson Brakefield added two on the PAT. The first quarter, ended with the Raiders in the lead 14-7. The Raiders scored once in the second quarter when Ginn once again ran one in from 22 yards out. He added one on the PAT and the Raiders took a 21-7 lead into the half.

In the third quarter, the Raiders defense played tough. Two Raider scores came on 2 pick sixes. With 7:15 left on the clock. Brett Whorton got the first pick six of the quarter. As the third quarter was winding down with just 2:20 left, Ginn broke lose on his 4th touch down run of the night. This time an 80 yard run. Ginn added one on the PAT upping the Raider lead to 35-7. On the next Raider defensive play, Ty Skeldon got the second pick six of the night, Ginn added one on the PAT and the Raiders closed out the third quarter leading 42-7.

The fourth quarter was the only quarter that Winston outscored the Raiders in. Successful in 2 half back passes in the quarter, the Patriots added 15 points to their score. The Raiders added one more touchdown to their score this time with the pass. Ginn completed a 25 yard pass to Cooper Eldridge and then kicked a one point PAT. The game ended with the Raiders in the lead 49-22.

Total offensive yardage for the Raiders were 466. 412 yards rushing and 54 yards passing. Leading the rushing game was Trent Ginn with 279 yards on 12 carries. Hudson Brakefield had 114 yards on 16 carries. Brett Whorton had 14 yards on two carries and Bailyn Sorensen had five yards on one carry.

In the passing game, Ginn was four for six for 54 yards and one touchdown. Ginn completed twice to Ty Skeldon, once to Alex McHenry and once to Cooper Eldridge.

Friday night’s win set this year’s team in a position to make school history by winning back to back state championships. There is a lot of excitement and spirit on the campus this week in anticipation of Friday afternoon game. The Raiders will face the Wayne Academy Jaguars from Wayne Miss.

The game will be played on the field of Jackson Academy in Jackson, Miss. Kick off is 3 p.m.