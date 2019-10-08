Raiders at 8-0 after homecoming victory

The Riverfield Raiders hosted the Bayou Academy Colts this past Friday night in the 2019 Homecoming game.

The Raiders took care of business on the field and when the final horn sounded they celebrated a 54-12 Homecoming victory. The win puts the Raiders at 7-0 mark going into game 8 of the regular season.

The Raiders dominated the entire game against the Colts, outscoring them 8-6 in the first quarter, 21-0 in the second, 19-6 in the third and 6-0 in the fourth. They scored twice with the pass, five times rushing and once while on defense.

The Raiders totaled up 488 yards on offense, 308 were rushing yards while 180 were gained passing.

Running neck to neck in the rushing attack were Nicholas Heath and Hudson Brakefield. Heath tallied out at 133 yards while Brakefield had 132 yards. Heath scored three touch downs, which included 3 yard run in the first quarter, a three-yard run in the second quarter and a 15-yard run in the third quarter. Brakefield scored one touchdown on a 77 yard run late in the third quarter. Other rushing stats included Garrett Brakefield with eight yards, Addison Shelton with 11 yards, Brett Whorton with 18 yards and Colton Williams with a six-yard run which accounted for the Raiders 4th quarter touchdown.

In the passing attacking, Garrett Brakefield was five for seven completing passes for 87 yards. Braxton Shelton was five for 10 completing passes for 93 yards which included two touchdowns. In the second quarter, Shelton connected with Alex Allen on a 15 yard touchdown play. In the third quarter, Shelton connected with Ty Skeldon on a 21-yard touchdown pass. Special team highlights included Garrett Brakefield totaling up 108 yards on a kick off and punt returns while Britt Whorton had a 15-yard punt return.

Defensively the Raiders gained possession of the ball on four Colt turnovers. Garrett Brakefield and Alex Allen each intercepted Colt passes. Ryan Albritton gained possession of the ball for the Raiders by recovering a second quarter fumble. In the closing minutes of the first half the Colts fumbled the ball again close to mid field. Bailyn Sorensen scooped the ball up and ran it 45 yards for a Raider touchdown. Leading in tackles for the Raiders were Jackson Shelton, Bailyn Sorensen, Drew Garrett and Barnes Williamson. Chase Miller blocked a Colt PAT kick.

Halftime of the game featured the presentation of the 2019 Homecoming Court. This year’s Homecoming queen was Ms. Jenna Payne. Congratulations to her and all of the girls on the court. Thanks to everyone who worked hard to make Homecoming week a very special and unique time.

The Raiders will be on the road tomorrow night traveling to Brookhaven Miss., to take on the Brookhaven Cougars. This will be an intense match up and a very important game for the Raiders. The Raiders will enter the game with a 7-0 record while Brookhaven is 5-2. The district championship rides on this one.

Hey, Raider fans, plan on making the trip to Brookhaven tomorrow night and let’s cheer the Raiders on to another victor. Kick off is slated for 7 p.m.