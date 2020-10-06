Public school teams return to football fields

Richland Parish public school teams returned to the football stadiums as the season got off to a delayed start.

In the first week of play, the Delhi Bears defeated the Delhi Charter School Gators 34-0, the Mangham Dragons defeated Richwood 47-30 and the Rayville Hornets lost 55-12 to the Union Parish Farmers.

The Delhi Bears took their first win of the season by shutting out the Delhi Charter Gators 34-0 last Friday night.

The Dragons took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, widening it to 26-0 by half time and pushing it to 34-0 at the end of the third quarter. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

The win leaves DHS at 1-0 and DCS at 0-1 at the end of the first week’s play.

The Bears rolled up 466 yards offense during the game, including 249 in the air and 217 on the ground.

D.J. Chandler went 10 for 16 in passing for the Bears for 249 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Camryn South six times for 205 yards and three touchdowns, Deremy Washington once for 34 yards and Davius Smith three times for 10 yards.

Deremy Washington also led the rushing for DHS with 101 yards on five carries. Ja’Vion Nelson carried the ball eight times for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Darvius Smith had 11 carries for 32 yards and D.J. Cangler had six carries for 19 yards.

The Bears had 29 tackles on the night. Jaquarious Lee led the defense with five tackles, including one sack for four yards. Ja’Vion Nelson and Deremy Washington each had four tackles, Jamarcus Deculus and Justin Dykes had three each, Darvius Smith and Christopher Washington had two each and Jatavious Carroll, Anthony McDowell, Camryn South, Tommy Hendrix and George Jones each had one tackle.

Zalean Wright and Anthony McDowell each had one interception.

Delhi Charter School will host the Mangham Dragons at 7 p.m. Friday night in the Swamp.

“Mangham’s team is probably the most sound team that has been there since their the last state runner up. They have spread it out and are very deep. They dress about 55,” DCS head coach Jeremy Foote said. “We, however, are dressing around 27 and 20 of those are ninth and tenth graders. In order to be successful we are going to have to lengthen our time of possession and not keep the defense on the field.”

Foote said the players to watch this week will be: #7 Kameron Wicker, #42 James Thomas, #55 Brady Senn, #1 Chad Clark and #12 Terry Davis.

DCS is coming into the game at 0-1 on the season after Friday’s loss to Delhi High School while Mangham is 1-0 after defeating Richwood 47-30 last Friday night.

Richwood led 8-6 in the first quarter and widened that to 24-18 in the second. The Dragons took the lead at 33-24 in the third quarter, widening that to 47-30 by the end of the game.

The Rayville Hornets lost their first game of the season to the Union Parish Farmers last Friday night.

The Farmers took a 21-6 lead in the first quarter and broadened it to 35-12 by halftime. They pushed that to 55-12 in the third quarter before ending the game with a final score of 55-12.

The loss leaves Rayville at 0-1 as they prepare to host Ferriday Friday night in a 2A District 2 conference game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Rayville.