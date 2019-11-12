Parish teams ready for second round of playoffs

The Mangham Dragons won their first playoff game 49-26 last Friday night as they faced down the Madison Jaguars.

The win boosts the Dragons to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in district play.

The Dragons will host Jonesboro-Hodge in the second round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Nov. 15. The Tigers come into the game at 3-7 overall and 2-1 in district.

Rayville 30, Port Allen 22

The Rayville Hornets beat General Trass 30-22 last Friday night to advance to the next round of the state playoffs.

The win boosts the Hornets to 4-5 overall and 4-2 in district.

This week, they will travel to Port Allen to face the Pelicans. Port Allen comes into the game with a record of 4-6 overall and 3-2 in district.

Delhi 49, St. Frederick 6

The Delhi Bears won their first playoff game 49-6 over the St. Frederick Warriors.

The win leaves the Bears at 4-4 overall and 2-4 in district.

This week they will travel to Gueydan to take on the Gueydan Bears. They come into the match with an overall record of 5-5 and a district record of 4-3. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Vidalia 26, Delhi Charter 0

The Delhi Charter School Gators lost their first round playoff game 26-0 to the Vidalia Vikings last Friday night.

The loss ends the Gator’s playoff season and leaves them with an overall season record of 3-7 and 2-5 in district.