Mangham still undefeated as football playoffs begin

The Mangham Dragons finished regular season play undefeated by scoring a 42-10 victory over Madison last Friday night.

The win leaves the Dragons at first place in District 2-2A with a record of 8-0 on the season and 6-0 in district play.

The Dragons took a 7-2 lead in the first quarter and widened it to 21-0 by halftime. Another two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter put the Dragons ahead 35-2 as they entered the final quarter of the game. Madison staged a comeback, outscoring Rayville 8-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late and the Dragons took home the victory with a final score of 42-10.

The Dragons rolled up a total of 343 yards offense on the night with 188 yards in the air and 353 yards rushing.

Kaleb Pleasant went nine for 10 as quarterback, hitting Tae Gayden twice for 73 yards and two touchdowns, Tyshawn Johnson four times for 74 yards and Kolby Poindexter twice for 41 yards.

Cam Wilmore led the Dragon ground attack with eight carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns while Jalen Williams ran twice for 29 yards and Kaleb Pleasant ran the ball twice for 10 yards.

The Dragons will face Madison again Thursday when they host the Jaguars in the first round of the state playoffs. Kickoff is 7 p.m. in Mangham.

Meanwhile, the Rayville Hornets fell 42-20 to General Trass last Friday night.

The loss drops Rayville to 3-3 overall and 3-4 in district. The Hornets finished the regular season at fourth place in District 2-2A.

They’ll face General Trass again Thursday night when they face them in the first round of the state 2A playoffs.

In other action, the Delhi Bears were defeated 40-0 by St. Frederick last Thursday night.

The loss leaves them at seventh place in District 2-1A with a season record of 1-5 overall and 0-4 in district.

The Bears will play the Arcadia Hornets Thursday night in the first round of the state 1A playoffs. Arcadia is 2-5 overall and 2-2 in district.