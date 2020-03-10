Mangham Lady Dragons 8-0 as district play starts

Three wins over the weekend left the Mangham Lady Dragons undefeated at 8-0 in 2A softball.

A fourth game against Menard was rained out. Mangham is now ready to start district play with games against Rayville on Thursday and Ruston, OCS and Oak Grove this weekend in the Ouachita tournament.

The Lady Dragons started their streak this week with a 14-2 win over Delcambre.

The Dragons held Delcambre to two runs in the first inning and then shut them down for the rest of the game.

Anna Myers was the winning pitcher with with four strikeouts and one walk while allowing five hits and two runs.

Morgan Cruse drove in five runs on three hits, nailing home runs in the first and fifth innings and a single in the fourth.

In the sixth inning, Olivia Danehl, Leah waller and Kara Wilcher each drove in runs.

Dorothy Williamson, Maddision Thomas, Abby Pruitt, Cruse, Wilcher collected multiple hits for the Lady Dragons.

The Lady Dragons kept their momentum on Saturday, defeating Westminster Academy 17-7 in six innings.

The Lady Dragons were trailing 6-4 in the bottom of the fourth when Dorothy Williamson singled to score three runs. Cam Neathery went three for five at bat, driving in runs on a single in the in the second inning and a home run in the sixth.

Neathery, Cruse, Thomas and Williamson all had multiple hits.

Myers pitched three innings for the Dragons, allowing three hits and one run while walking one. She took over for Gabrielle Riggins after three innings. Riggins allowed seven hits and six runs while striking out three batters.

The Dragons finished up their streak with a narrow 13-12 victory over Loreauville Saturday afternoon.

Loreauville took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, widening it to 4-0 in the second.

The Dragons came back with three unanswered runs in the third to trail 4-3, the leaped ahead with five runs to Loreauville’s two in the fourth inning to lead 8-6.

Loreauville narrowed that to 8-7 in the fifth inning. Both teams scored five runs in the final inning to leave Mangham in the lead 13-12.

Myers was the winning pitcher, giving up 12 runs on 15 hits and striking six batters as she pitched the whole seven innings.

Wilcher, Neathery, Pruitt and Myers had two runs each.