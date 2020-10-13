Mangham Dragons defeat DCS Gators 57-6

The Mangham Dragons defeated the Delhi Charter School Gators 57-6 last week.

Cam Wilmore put the Dragons on the board with a touchdown in the first quarter. The PAT was no good and the Dragons led 6-0.

Tae Gayden hit T.J. Johnson with a 20-yard pass to bring the score up to 12-0. Gueydan then ran in the tw0-point conversion for a 14-o lead.

A 20-yard run by Wilmore and a kick by Kolby Poindexter pushed that lead to 21-0. Gayyden scored again on a 42-yard run to push the lead to 27-0. Poindexter missed the PAT kick.

A fifth touchdown by the Dragon’s was called back due to a penalty, but Wilmore ran the ball 18 yards for another touchdown a few plays later to stretch the lead to 33-0 and Poindexter booted in another PAT to make it 34-0. Next, Shawn Haynes ran the ball in from 32 yards out and Poindexter kicked in another point for a 41-0 lead. Haynes’ scored his second touchdown of the night a few plays later, followed by another Poindexter kick to make the score 48-0 going into halftime.

The Gators managed to get on the board in the second half when James Thomas ran the ball 25 yards for their first score of the night. The PAT was no good and the Gators trailed 48-6 in the third quarter.

Diego Rosales ran 44 yards for the Dragons in the fourth quarter to put the game away. The PAT was no good but the Gators were now trailing 54-6.

With three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Poindexter kicked in a field goal to make the final score 57-0 in favor of the Dragons as the game ended.

The win boosts the Dragons to 2-0 on the season as they prepare for this week’s homecoming game against North Caddo.

Kickoff time for that game will be 7 p.m. in Mangham.

The Delhi Charter School Gators will travel to Tallulah to play Madison Parish this week. That game also kicks off at 7 p.m. Oct. 16.

Ferriday beats Ravyille 28-12

The Rayville Hornets dropped their second game of the season 28-12 to the Ferriday Trojans last Thursday night.

The Trojans came out to an 8-0 lead but the Hornets were able to pick up a touchdown to cut that lead to 8-6 by the end of the first quarter.

Ferriday scored eight unanswered points in the second quarter to go into halftime with a 16-6 lead which they widened to 22-6 by the end of the third quarter.

The Hornets were able to score six points in the fourth quarter to narrow the score to 22-12, but the Trojans had one more touchdown in them for a final score of 28-12.

The loss leaves the Hornets at 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in district.

This week the Hornets will travel to Vidalia to take on the Vikings in a district game. Vidalia comes into the game at 0-0. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Delhi falls 30-0 to Cedar Creek

The Cedar Creek Cougars shut out the Delhi Bears 30-0 last Thursday night in district play.

The Cougars took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter and ran it up to 22-0 by half time, adding eight more points in the third quarter for a 30-0 lead. Neither team score in the fourth quarter.

The loss drops Delhi to 1-1 on the season as they prepare to host the Ouachita Christian Eagles this Friday night. The Eagles are 2-0 on the season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.