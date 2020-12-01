Mangham, Delhi head to next playoff round

The Mangham Dragons won their first-round playoff game last Friday night, defeating the Madison Jaguars 55-18.

The win boosts the Dragons to 9-0 on the season, leaving them undefeated as they prepare to play Kentwood in the next round of the playoffs Friday.

The Dragons rolled up 385 yards offense against the Panthers, earning 347 yards on the ground and 38 in the air.

Kaleb Pleasant led the air attack, going three for eight as he hit Tae Gayden twice for 38 yards an a touchdown. Pleasant also carried the ball 12 times for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Cam Wilmore led Mangham’s rushing with 23 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

Jalen Williams had eight carries for 60 yards and J.T. Smith ran the ball seven times for 40 yards and a touchdown.

This week, the Dragons will face the Kentwood Kangaroos in the second round of state 2-A playoffs. Kentwood comes into the game at 5-3 overall and 3-1 in district play.

In other 2A action, the Rayville Hornets finished their season at 3-5 overall and 3-3 in district after losing 42-0 to General Trass in the first round of state playoffs last Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Bears advanced to the second round of the 1A playoffs by defeating Arcadia 14-12 last Friday night.

Running back Ja’vion Nelson scored twice and Darvius Smith led the Bears attack with 79 all purpose yards. Deremy Washington led receivers with 49 yards, and both Ja’Quarius Lee and Justin Dykes accounted for 10 tackles each.

The win boosts the Delhi Bears to 2-5 overall on the season as they prepare to meet Grand Lake this Friday night in the second round of playoffs.