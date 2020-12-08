Mangham defeats Kentwood to advance in playoffs

The Mangham Dragons will face the Port Allen Pelicans Dec. 10 in the Louisiana Class 2A football tournament.

The Dragons earned the chance to move up in the tourney last Friday night by defeating Kentwood 33-27.

Mangham’s quarterback Kaleb Pleasant completed six of 13 pass attempts for Mangham, adding 81 yards and one touchdown.

He connected with Shun Haynes twice for 14 yards and a touchdown, J.T. Smith three times for 28 yards, Joe Williams once for 27 yards and Cam Wilmore once for 12 yards.

Pleasant also led Mangham’s ground attack, carrying the ball 34 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Cam Wilmore ran the ball 21 times for 70 yards and two touchdowns and Tae Gayden ran the ball once for two yards.

Mangham picked up a total of 374 yards on the night, 81 on the ground and 293 in the air.

Meanwhile, in the 1A playoffs, the Delhi Bears ended their season with a 36-6 loss to Centerville in the third playoff round last Friday.