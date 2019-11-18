Mangham advances to next round of state finals

The Mangham Dragons stayed on track for the state championship by defeating the Jonesboro-Hodge Tigers 54-6 last Friday night.

The Dragons took control of the game in the first quarter with 21 unanswered points. Chipping in another seven points in the second quarter, the had a 28-0 lead at halftime before scoring 13 more points in the third quarter for a 41-0 lead and then finishing off with 13 points in the fourth quarter. Jonesboro-Hodge got on the board in the final quarter with six points.

The Dragons rolled up 533 yards of offense on the night. They rushed 22 times for 472 yards while Kaleb Pleasant completed four of 10 passes for 61 yards. J.T. Smith pulled in two of those passes for 27 yards while Cam Wilmore had one for 20 yards and Joe Williams had one for 14 yards.

Mangham’s leading rushers were Kaleb Pleasant with nine runs for 137 yards and two touchdowns, Cam Wilmore will 11 runs for 100 yards nand three touchdowns, J.tT. Smith with four carries for 98 yards and a touchdown, Jalen Williams with five carries for 73 yards and a touchdown and Joe Williams with four carries for 64 yards and a touchdown.

The win boosts Mangham to 9-1 overall as they move on to the next round of the state 3A play offs.

The Dragons will play Loureauville Tigers at 7 p.m. Nov. 2. The Tigers come into the game at 7-3 overall and 4-2 in district.

Gueydan 35, Delhi 20

The Delhi Bears wrapped up their post season last Friday night with a 35-20 loss to Gueydan.

The Bears end the season with an overall record of 4-5 and a district record of 2-4.

Port Allen 29, Rayville 6

The Rayville Hornets ended their post season with a 29-6 loss to Port Allen last Friday night.

The loss gives Rayville a final record of 4-6 overall and 4-2 in district play.