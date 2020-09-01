Lady Raiders ready for second half of 2020 softball season

Head coach Kyle King says preparing his 2020 version of Lady Raider softball has been tough but rewarding.

“This team has really taken the ‘team’ concept and ran with it,” King said.

His Lady Raiders stand at 14 wins and five losses at the midpoint of the season.

“Now comes the fun part of the season,” King said. “Positioning ourselves for the district and regional tourney is reward for our work ethic.”

With a team batting average of .316, the Lady Raider 2020 model is one of King’s better hitting squads. Senior center fielder Molly Allen leads the team in hits (29) and averages .439 with six doubles. Senior catcher Rylee Gibson follows closely with a .385 average including four doubles and five home runs. The eighth grade duo of Lily Grace Sullivan and Hannah Adams are next with a .345 and .302 average respectively.

Defensively, the Lady Raiders have been strong all season. A speedy outfield led by Allen in centerfield, Taylor Herrington (.256 average) and Macy Lee Hale shoring up left field and right field. Infield corner positions are secured by slick fielding Alana Skeldon (.292 average) at third base and Kaitlyn Branch (.289 average) at first base. Tightening up the middle infield positions are Mallory Word at second base when not pitching and Lily Grace Sullivan subbing for Word when pitching. Hannah Adams has been a gem at shortstop all season. Gibson commands the defense from her catcher’s position.

Pitching duties have been handled superbly by Mallory Word and Mary Madeline Bennett. Bennett stands 7-2 on the season with a 3.69 ERA, 30 K’s and 18 BB’s. Word comes into this week 7-3 with a 2.52 ERA, 37 K’s and 12 BB’s.

King stated this is his fourth season at the helm of Lady Raider softball and he expects great things from this edition.

“The senior leadership has been outstanding and the younger players have reaped the benefits,” King said.