Lady Raiders head to tourney

Coach Kyle King and his Lady Raider softball team head to Magee, Miss., this Saturday as a #2 seed in the MAIS-AAA North/South State Softball Tournament.

The eight team tournament will feature the top four teams from the north region and the two four from the south region.

The Lady Raiders will carry their 24-y record with confidence into the tournament, knowing it will take their A game to compete and reach their ultimate goal.

Coach King added, “We played five very competitive games in our South State Tourney and out girls shows some grit. We pitch very well, played defense and hit decent at times and they never quit. We will get some good reps in at our practices and hopefully stay focused through this. Our fans travel so well that we are excited to the tournament.”

The firs game Saturday for the Lady Raiders starts at 1 p.m.