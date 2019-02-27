Lady Hornets win their way to semi-finals

The Rayville Lady Hornets surprised everybody but themselves and their Coach, Jo Sneed, when they went to Doyle and topped the number one seed in the quarter finals of the state playoff tournament 69-62.

It was not easy, but it was a well deserved win for a valiant group of young girls who looked like the team that came back from 15 down with 3:30 left in the game at Ferriday.

And this time they had to do it again but not to that extent. Even though the Lady Hornets won every quarter they were behind by three with 1:47 left in the game. That’s when T’Kira Fuller made a steal and laid it in and was fouled on the play. Her free point tied the game. Then the Hornet defense got the ball again. It may have been Mykiya Wilson’s basket that put Rayville ahead for good.

The Lady Tigers had to resort to fouling to try and get the ball back. The Lady Hornets were up to the task when they sank 10 of 14 at the line.

Otherwise it was all about staying with the high scoring Doyle Tigers and they did just that. It was 17-17 at the end of the first quarter, 34-33 Hornets at the end of the half. The Lady Hornets won the third period 15-13 and the fourth 20-16 for their seven-point margin of victory.

No doubt the fan support that showed up for the game was instrumental in the win. If we didn’t outnumber Doyle supporters, at least we were more vocal.

Like so many basketball games this one was won at the free-throw line. That was in Rayville’s favor, 21-9. T’kira Fuller was 7 for 11 from the charity stripe and she had 13 of the Lady Hornets 17 first quarter points. They kept feeding the ball to her inside and she kept answering with a total of 31 points to lead all scorers.

Jalexis Kelly, the field general and three point specialist, dropped in two and hit seven of 10 free throws for 17 points. Amari West followed with 10 points and was four of seven in free throws. Mykiya Wilson had six and J. Miller five.

Now it is on to the semi-finals in Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria. Rayville plays the number four seed, Mansfield at 3 p.m. Feb. 27. Fan support is a big factor. Hope you can make it.